Two Brothers Among 3 Killed as Motorcycle Rams into Tractor in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur

The mishap took place on Sunday evening near village Raghunathpur when the victims were on their way to Premnangar to take part in a kabaddi championship being held on the occasion of Durga Maha Ashtami.

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2019, 8:38 PM IST
Two Brothers Among 3 Killed as Motorcycle Rams into Tractor in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur
Representative image.

Korba: Two brothers and their teenage friend were killed when the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a stationary tractor in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, police said on Monday.

The mishap took place on Sunday evening near village Raghunathpur when the victims were on their way to Premnangar to take part in a kabaddi championship being held on the occasion of Durga Maha Ashtami, said OP Kujur, Station House Officer (SHO), Premnagar police station.

As per eyewitnesses, the motorcycle carrying the trio was being driven at a high speed and it crashed into the rear side of the tractor parked on roadside, he said.

All three, who died on the spot, were identified as Jai Singh (22), his brother Jitendra (20) and their friend Amarnath (17), all residents of nearby Chandan Nagar village, Kujur said.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives on Monday after a post-mortem, he said.

