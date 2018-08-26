GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Two Brothers Drown in River While Performing Raksha Bandhan Ritual in UP

The brothers were performing a ritual on the banks of the Mandakini River when one of them slipped and fell and the other jumped in after him to try and save him.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2018, 10:13 PM IST
Image for representation. (PTI)
Banda (Uttar Pradesh): Two teenaged brothers drowned in the Mandakini River on Sunday while performing a ritual on Raksha Bandhan, police said.

Police said Shyamu Verma, 17, and Bhanu Verma, 15, had gone to the river along with their sister to perform ‘Kajli Visarjan’, a ritual performed in the Bundelkhand region before a sister ties 'rakhi' on a brother's wrist. During the ceremony, Shyamu slipped and fell in the river and Bhanu jumped in to try and save him.

Unfortunately, both of them drowned, a police officer said. The incident took place in Kashai village under Karwi police station limit.

The bodies have been fished out and sent for post mortem, the police officer said.

