Two Brothers Drown in River While Performing Raksha Bandhan Ritual in UP

Two teenaged brothers drowned in the Mandakini River on Sunday while performing a ritual on Raksha Bandhan, police said.Police said Shyamu Verma, 17, and Bhanu Verma, 15, had gone to the river along with their sister to perform ‘Kajli Visarjan’, a ritual performed in the Bundelkhand region before a sister ties 'rakhi' on a brother's wrist. During the ceremony, Shyamu slipped and fell in the river and Bhanu jumped in to try and save him.Unfortunately, both of them drowned, a police officer said. The incident took place in Kashai village under Karwi police station limit.The bodies have been fished out and sent for post mortem, the police officer said.