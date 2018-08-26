English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Two Brothers Drown in River While Performing Raksha Bandhan Ritual in UP
The brothers were performing a ritual on the banks of the Mandakini River when one of them slipped and fell and the other jumped in after him to try and save him.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Banda (Uttar Pradesh): Two teenaged brothers drowned in the Mandakini River on Sunday while performing a ritual on Raksha Bandhan, police said.
Police said Shyamu Verma, 17, and Bhanu Verma, 15, had gone to the river along with their sister to perform ‘Kajli Visarjan’, a ritual performed in the Bundelkhand region before a sister ties 'rakhi' on a brother's wrist. During the ceremony, Shyamu slipped and fell in the river and Bhanu jumped in to try and save him.
Unfortunately, both of them drowned, a police officer said. The incident took place in Kashai village under Karwi police station limit.
The bodies have been fished out and sent for post mortem, the police officer said.
