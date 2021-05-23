Two Brothers In Their 20s Die of Covid-19 Within 72 Hours in Pune, One Was a Frontline Worker

Two brothers from Akurdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra’s Pune have died of Covid-19 in a span of 72 hours.

Aditya Vijay Jadhav (28) and Apurva Vijay Jadhav (25) were on ventilator support and had Covid pneumonia, their maternal uncle Hemant Konde told The Indian Express. The duo had no comorbidity.

Their father, who is also undergoing treatment for Covid-19, hasn’t yet been informed of the deaths.

While Apurva was unmarried, Aditya got married over a year ago and has no children. Apurva was first detected with Covid-19 on May 1.

Konde said Apurva was working with the anti-encroachment department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). “Due to the pandemic, the civic officials had shifted him to PMC’s hospital in Bhavani Peth where we think he might have got infected,” he added.

Apurva was admitted to a private hospital in Ravet.

Konde said Apurva stayed at home for two-three days, and when he felt uneasy, the family admitted him to a private hospital.

Subsequently, all his family members — mother, father, brother and brother’s wife — also tested positive.

Konde said that three family members were admitted at Gharkul Covid Care Centre. “When Aditya felt uneasy, he was admitted to Jumbo hospital and a few days later, his father was admitted to YCM hospital,” he said.

Konde said Apurva was fine initially, but “later as his oxygen saturation level went down, he was shifted to the ICU and put on ventilator support”.

‘No proper care’

Konde, however, alleged that Aditya was not taken care of properly.

Konde said Aditya “complained that there was no proper care”. The family then, a couple of days later, shifted him to a private hospital in Akurdi where he was put on ventilator support.

“But both died in a span of 72 hours. Apurva died on Thursday and Aditya on Saturday,” Konde said.

Konde said the brothers were working hard to provide for the family as their father earned a meagre salary. He said Apurva “enjoyed his work at PMC”, adding that when PMC shifted him from the anti-encroachment department to Covid hospital, he “was not scared and did his best”.

