Two Brothers Kill Each Other over Property Dispute in Delhi
Tanuj (24) fired at his elder brother Rahul (35), who then caught hold of the pistol. The brothers got into a scuffle and Tanuj was accidentally shot in the chest.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Two brothers killed each other allegedly over a property dispute in north Delhi's Civil Lines, police said on Monday.
The deceased, Rahul Nagar (35) and Tanuj Nagar (24), lived with their parents and two other siblings near Tis Hazari court, they said.
Rahul worked in a city court, while Tanuj was unemployed, the police said.
The incident took place on Sunday night. However, there were no eyewitnesses, they said.
"We suspect that first Tanuj fired at his elder brother Rahul, who then caught hold of the pistol. The brothers got into a scuffle and Tanuj was accidentally shot in the chest.
"Rahul then tried to escape but fell on the road, Tanuj followed him and fired at him again. After some time, Tanuj also fell down due to the bullet injury," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bharadwaj.
Both of them were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead by doctors, she said.
Police suspect that the brothers fought over a property dispute, but are also probing other angles to ascertain the cause of death.
The weapon, which belonged to Tanuj, has been seized, the police said.
The bodies of the two brothers were handed over to their family after post-mortem on Monday, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Idris Elba Says He Has Coronavirus: ‘No Symptoms so Far’
- Suhana Khan’s Latest Pics are Breaking the Internet, See Here
- All-New Hyundai Creta SUV Launched in India at Rs 9.99 Lakh for Both Petrol and Diesel Variants
- Italy's Death Toll From Coronavirus is So High That Obituaries Filled Up 10 Pages of Newspaper
- If You Are Going to Fight Coronavirus, Do it Like Arnold Schwarzenegger and His Pets