Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Brothers Kill Each Other over Property Dispute in Delhi

Tanuj (24) fired at his elder brother Rahul (35), who then caught hold of the pistol. The brothers got into a scuffle and Tanuj was accidentally shot in the chest.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 8:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Brothers Kill Each Other over Property Dispute in Delhi
Representative image.

New Delhi: Two brothers killed each other allegedly over a property dispute in north Delhi's Civil Lines, police said on Monday.

The deceased, Rahul Nagar (35) and Tanuj Nagar (24), lived with their parents and two other siblings near Tis Hazari court, they said.

Rahul worked in a city court, while Tanuj was unemployed, the police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night. However, there were no eyewitnesses, they said.

"We suspect that first Tanuj fired at his elder brother Rahul, who then caught hold of the pistol. The brothers got into a scuffle and Tanuj was accidentally shot in the chest.

"Rahul then tried to escape but fell on the road, Tanuj followed him and fired at him again. After some time, Tanuj also fell down due to the bullet injury," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bharadwaj.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead by doctors, she said.

Police suspect that the brothers fought over a property dispute, but are also probing other angles to ascertain the cause of death.

The weapon, which belonged to Tanuj, has been seized, the police said.

The bodies of the two brothers were handed over to their family after post-mortem on Monday, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram