Two Brothers Rape 16-year-old Sister for Four Years in UP's Meerut; Arrested

Two men were nabbed in Meerut for allegedly raping their 16-year-old sister for four years, police said on Thursday.According to a Hindustan Times report, the girl, who is a class 12 student, recorded a video of the crime and submitted it to the police as proof.The girl showed the video-clip to the police and demanded that the two accused be given stringent punishment.The girl was accompanied to the police station by a social activist and lodged a written complaint against her brothers. In her complaint, the girl said that she was fed up of the misdeeds and cannot tolerate it anymore.“Both the brothers were arrested and sent to jail on charges of committing rape with their sister,” Superintendent of Police (city) Ranvijay Singh told HT.Singh then instructed the Civil Lines Police to file a case of sexual harassment against the two men and arrest them.The girl’s father had died a few years ago. The two accused had threatened to kill the girl and their mother if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The girl’s mother then instructed her to record a video clip of her brothers committing the crime as evidence.