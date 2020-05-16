INDIA

Two Brothers Shot Dead by Policeman Over Land Row in West Bengal

Image for representation.

The constable, who went missing after the incident, was posted as the bodyguard of a senior officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, officials said.

  • PTI Barrackpore
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
Two brothers were shot dead by a police constable, following an altercation over a plot of land in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, officials said on Saturday.


The incident happened in Tetulia in the Amdanga police station area on Friday night, they said.


The deceased have been identified as Arup Mondal (30) and Sumanta Mondal (28), police said.


The constable, who went missing after the incident, was posted as the bodyguard of a senior officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, they said.


A person was also injured in the firing and he has been admitted to the Barasat State General Hospital, police said.


The two bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, they said, adding that all efforts are being made to nab the accused.

