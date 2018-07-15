English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Two BSF Jawans Killed, Another Injured in Encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker
The gunfight took place in a forest near Mahla camp of BSF under Partapaur police station limits when a team of BSF's 114th battalion was returning after carrying out an anti-Maoist operation.
Picture for Representation. (Image: PTI)
Raipur: Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed and another was injured in a gunbattle with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, police said.
The gunfight took place in a forest near Mahla camp of BSF under Partapaur police station limits when a team of BSF's 114th battalion was returning after carrying out an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.
When the patrolling team was advancing through forest of Barkot village, located around 250 km from Raipur, it came under heavy fire from a group of Naxals leading to the gun-battle between the two sides, he said. After a brief exchange of fire, the Naxals fled into the forest, he said.
Two constables identified as Lokender Singh and Mukdhiyar Singh, belonging to Rajasthan and Punjab respectively, were killed while another constable, Sandeep Dey, sustained injuries in the gunfight, he said.
Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the bodies of the deceased were brought to the headquarters of BSF's 114 battalion in Pakhanjore, he said.
The injured jawan was being airlifted to Raipur for further treatment, the DIG said.
On July 9, two BSF jawans, belonging to the 121st battalion, were killed when Naxals had triggered an IED blast while they were on a bike patrol in the Chhotebethiya area of Kanker.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
The gunfight took place in a forest near Mahla camp of BSF under Partapaur police station limits when a team of BSF's 114th battalion was returning after carrying out an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.
When the patrolling team was advancing through forest of Barkot village, located around 250 km from Raipur, it came under heavy fire from a group of Naxals leading to the gun-battle between the two sides, he said. After a brief exchange of fire, the Naxals fled into the forest, he said.
Two constables identified as Lokender Singh and Mukdhiyar Singh, belonging to Rajasthan and Punjab respectively, were killed while another constable, Sandeep Dey, sustained injuries in the gunfight, he said.
Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the bodies of the deceased were brought to the headquarters of BSF's 114 battalion in Pakhanjore, he said.
The injured jawan was being airlifted to Raipur for further treatment, the DIG said.
On July 9, two BSF jawans, belonging to the 121st battalion, were killed when Naxals had triggered an IED blast while they were on a bike patrol in the Chhotebethiya area of Kanker.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Memon: Wrist Spin Twins Allow India Exciting Options to Consider Change in Status Quo
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Final: Google Doodle Honours Finalists France and Croatia
- Joe Root Urges England to Remain 'Ruthless' Against India
- Manny Pacquiao Beats Lucas Matthysse to Win Back WBA Welterweight Title
- Marvel Announces Black Widow Standalone Film, Starring Scarlett Johansson