2 BSF Jawans Dead, 3 Civilians Injured in IED Blast in Imphal; CM Says CCTVs to be Installed Immediately

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died in a powerful IED blast outside the Koirengi sector headquarters camp of the paramilitary unit in Imphal on Wednesday.One of the BSF jawans succumbed to his injuries at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal. The deceased have been identified as N Ningthouba Meitei and Sanjay Tirkey of 49 BSF.Three civilians, who sustained splinter injuries in the blast, are undergoing treatment at the Raj Medicity hospital.“The blast took place at about 2pm when the BSF men were on duty. Investigation is on,” said K Meghachandra Singh, SP Imphal (East).This is the second attack on security personnel in the state in less than 24 hours. An Assam Rifles jawan was injured when unidentified motorcycle borne militants lobbed two grenades at the military camp on Tuesday evening. No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.Sources told News 18 that investigation into the attacks has been ‘slightly hampered’ because of the absence of CCTV systems in Imphal and around the blast site.Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, while condemning the attacks, said that lapses in the procedure of installing CCTV cameras will be looked into, and new CCTV systems would be immediately installed.“I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks. We will not spare anyone. We will hunt them down and take necessary legal action. These law breakers and anti-social elements are only trying to destabilise the peace process,” said N Biren.The Chief Minister also visited the hospital to take stock of the treatment being provided to those injured.