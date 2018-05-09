English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 BSF Jawans Dead, 3 Civilians Injured in IED Blast in Imphal; CM Says CCTVs to be Installed Immediately
This is the second attack on security personnel in the state in less than 24 hours. No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.
The scene outside the Koirengi sector headquarters in Imphal after a powerful blast killed two Jawans on May 9, 2018.
Imphal: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died in a powerful IED blast outside the Koirengi sector headquarters camp of the paramilitary unit in Imphal on Wednesday.
One of the BSF jawans succumbed to his injuries at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal. The deceased have been identified as N Ningthouba Meitei and Sanjay Tirkey of 49 BSF.
Three civilians, who sustained splinter injuries in the blast, are undergoing treatment at the Raj Medicity hospital.
“The blast took place at about 2pm when the BSF men were on duty. Investigation is on,” said K Meghachandra Singh, SP Imphal (East).
This is the second attack on security personnel in the state in less than 24 hours. An Assam Rifles jawan was injured when unidentified motorcycle borne militants lobbed two grenades at the military camp on Tuesday evening. No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.
Sources told News 18 that investigation into the attacks has been ‘slightly hampered’ because of the absence of CCTV systems in Imphal and around the blast site.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, while condemning the attacks, said that lapses in the procedure of installing CCTV cameras will be looked into, and new CCTV systems would be immediately installed.
“I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks. We will not spare anyone. We will hunt them down and take necessary legal action. These law breakers and anti-social elements are only trying to destabilise the peace process,” said N Biren.
The Chief Minister also visited the hospital to take stock of the treatment being provided to those injured.
(With inputs from Noren Ningombam)
Also Watch
One of the BSF jawans succumbed to his injuries at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal. The deceased have been identified as N Ningthouba Meitei and Sanjay Tirkey of 49 BSF.
Three civilians, who sustained splinter injuries in the blast, are undergoing treatment at the Raj Medicity hospital.
“The blast took place at about 2pm when the BSF men were on duty. Investigation is on,” said K Meghachandra Singh, SP Imphal (East).
This is the second attack on security personnel in the state in less than 24 hours. An Assam Rifles jawan was injured when unidentified motorcycle borne militants lobbed two grenades at the military camp on Tuesday evening. No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.
Sources told News 18 that investigation into the attacks has been ‘slightly hampered’ because of the absence of CCTV systems in Imphal and around the blast site.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, while condemning the attacks, said that lapses in the procedure of installing CCTV cameras will be looked into, and new CCTV systems would be immediately installed.
“I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks. We will not spare anyone. We will hunt them down and take necessary legal action. These law breakers and anti-social elements are only trying to destabilise the peace process,” said N Biren.
The Chief Minister also visited the hospital to take stock of the treatment being provided to those injured.
(With inputs from Noren Ningombam)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
- Dwayne Johnson Charges Approx Rs 7 Crore to Promote His Own Films On His Social Media Accounts
- Who is Grimes? Meet The Canadian Pop Star, Gamer Who is Dating Elon Musk
- Indian Roadmaster Elite Detailed Image Gallery – The Rs 48 Lakh Luxury Motorcycle
- Apple Watch 3 Long Term Review: Six Months of Wrist Tan, Fitness, Music and More