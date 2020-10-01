Two Bulgarians Arrested In Goa For ATM Fraud

Panaji: Two Bulgarian nationals were arrested in North Goa district on Thursday for allegedly withdrawing money from ATMs after stealing card data through `skimming’. The duo, whose names were not disclosed, were arrested in the coastal village of Morjim, police said.

They were suspected of stealing debit/credit card data through `skimming’ devices at ATMs and withdrawing money, said inspector Jivba Dalvi of Pernem Police. Several such cases had come to light recently and the two were arrested on the basis of information given by Porvorim police station, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor