Two Burnt Alive as Car Rams Electric Pole in AP's East Godavari District

Two persons were burnt alive on Thursday when the car in which they were travelling hit an electric pole and caught fire in Jaggampet mandal in East Godavari district, police said. Jaggampet Police Inspector V Suresh said three others who were sitting in the back seat managed to escape from the vehicle before it caught fire.

The deceased were identified as Hanumanth Rao and Satish from Visakhapatnam. The incident happened at around 7.30 AM when the five people, belonging to the same family, were returning to Visakhapatnam from Gokavaram in East Godavari district.

The electric pole fell on the car after it was hit and as a result the vehicle came in contact with live wires. "Before they could come out, the car caught fire.The three people sitting in the back managed to come out safely," Suresh said.

Post-mortem was conducted and bodies have been handed over to the kin, he added.