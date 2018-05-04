Two Busted in Delhi for Running Fake Path Lab, Circulating Fake Reports

Two persons, Ajay and Sanjay Yadav, were arrested in Delhi for running a fake pathology lab in West Delhi on Thursday and circulating fake test reports to patients and laboratories across the country.The fake path lab, called ‘Unicare Path Solutions Pvt Ltd’, which had been operating out of Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, has now been sealed by the police.For the past ten years, Ajay Yadav, one of the two accused, had been working as a courier boy and also as an assistant in various path labs in Uttar Pradesh. His job helped him get superficial and tactical knowledge of different tests that were conducted in the lab.This lab was taking samples through different courier services from different labs in Delhi.In the past one year of its operation, the lab has given out at least 23000 fake ‘test’ reports. The two accused also opened a website unicarepath.com which claimed that the lab had the facility to conduct over 2500 tests.It was only after a lab technician called the police on April 17 after one of the two accused, Sanjay Yadav, allegedly went missing, that the crime was discovered. Search of the lab showed that it did not have adequate instruments to conduct tests with and also that the reports had the digital signatures of four different ‘doctors’ who did not work with ‘Unicare’.After seeking reports from Medical Council of India and Delhi Medical Council, it was revealed that the four ‘doctors’ were not registered with the two offices.Ajay and Sanjay, who had been abducted by a known associate over a money dispute, were arrested by Delhi police.