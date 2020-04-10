Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Cardiac Patients Admitted at Delhi's Max Hospital Test Positive for Covid-19

The patients, who were admitted at Max Smart Hospital earlier, have been moved to Max Hospital Saket, East Block — a dedicated facility to treat COVID-19 patients.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Cardiac Patients Admitted at Delhi's Max Hospital Test Positive for Covid-19
Image for representation only. (PTI)

New Delhi: Two patients admitted at a private hospital in south Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, officials said.

The patients, who were admitted at Max Smart Hospital earlier, have been moved to Max Hospital Saket, East Block — a dedicated facility to treat COVID-19 patients.

Earlier, the duo was admitted to the East Block of Max Saket and then shifted to Max Smart Hospital, a hospital spokesperson said. That time East Block was not made a dedicated facility and part of the general hospital, the official said.

"The two patients today tested positive for COVID-19, following which they were shifted to East Block of Max Saket," the spokesperson said.

"We have created COVID-only and non-COVID facilities so that we are able to manage the patients better and also protect our staff better," the spokesperson added.

The contact tracing for these people is being done and the propose to test the primary contacts immediately has begun, hospital authorities said.

"All those presently identified as in contact have been quarantined awaiting their pathology test results, which are expected by tomorrow (Friday)," the spokesperson said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi on Thursday jumped to 720, including 12 deaths till date.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,709

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,412

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    503

     

  • Total DEATHS

    199

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,152,323

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,604,718

    +1,066

  • Cured/Discharged

    356,660

     

  • Total DEATHS

    95,735

    +42
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres