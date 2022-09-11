Two Cell Phones Retrieved from Tihar Jail Inmate's Body Through Operation

Two cell phones swallowed by a Tihar Jail inmate have been retrieved from his body, sources said on Saturday.

The individual was made to undergo an operation after medical check-up at GB Pant Hospital, sources said.

A source said that on August 29, an inmate of Central Jail no. 1 had claimed that he had one mobile phone inside his body which he had swallowed.

On this, his medical examination including X-ray was conducted in DDU hospital, but no indication of any such foreign body was found inside his body.

“His general health is also alright since then. But the inmate again claimed the same thing that he had swallowed a mobile phone. As such, he has been sent to DDU hospital once again for re-examination,” an official said requesting anonymity.

The official said that his medical examination in DDU, including an X-Ray test again, had also not revealed anything about foreign body.

The doctors then recommended CT Scan for precise findings, for which he was sent to GB Pant Hospital where his medical condition was stated to be fine.

“On September 7, his endoscopy was carried out in GB Pant Hospital, in which two mobile phones have been taken out from his body. Two phones have been brought out in GB pant. The inmate is back in jail. As per doctors, two more unknown objects are inside the stomach,” said the official.

