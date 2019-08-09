Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Two Arrested for Selling Adulterated Milk Products in Indore, Charged Under National Security Act

The firm's premises were raided on July 25 and ghee, cottage cheese and other products made from adulterated milk were seized for violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Arrested for Selling Adulterated Milk Products in Indore, Charged Under National Security Act
Image for representation.
Loading...

Indore: Two persons including the owner of a private firm were arrested here on Friday under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly selling adulterated milk products.

Siddharth Jain (30), owner of a firm in Sitabagh area here, and his sales in-charge Shubham Sadafule (23) were booked under the NSA, a police official said.

The firm's premises were raided on July 25 and ghee, cottage cheese and other products made from adulterated milk were seized for violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

The state government is currently cracking down on manufacture and trade of adulterated food products, especially that of milk and products made from adulterated milk.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram