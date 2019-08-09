Two Arrested for Selling Adulterated Milk Products in Indore, Charged Under National Security Act
The firm's premises were raided on July 25 and ghee, cottage cheese and other products made from adulterated milk were seized for violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.
Image for representation.
Indore: Two persons including the owner of a private firm were arrested here on Friday under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly selling adulterated milk products.
Siddharth Jain (30), owner of a firm in Sitabagh area here, and his sales in-charge Shubham Sadafule (23) were booked under the NSA, a police official said.
The firm's premises were raided on July 25 and ghee, cottage cheese and other products made from adulterated milk were seized for violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.
The state government is currently cracking down on manufacture and trade of adulterated food products, especially that of milk and products made from adulterated milk.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kia Seltos SUV First Drive Review – Setting New Benchmarks in India
- Premier League 2019-20 Season Kicks Off With This Tech Loaded Football in Play
- Possessive Arjun Kapoor Stops Karan Tacker From Flirting With Malaika Arora
- Hrithik's Sister Sunaina Visits Actor's Residence After Grandfather's Death
- Dog Jumps From Six-story Building, Survives After Crashing Through Car Sunroof