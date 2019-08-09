Two Arrested for Selling Adulterated Milk Products in Indore, Charged Under National Security Act

Indore: Two persons including the owner of a private firm were arrested here on Friday under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly selling adulterated milk products.

Siddharth Jain (30), owner of a firm in Sitabagh area here, and his sales in-charge Shubham Sadafule (23) were booked under the NSA, a police official said.

The firm's premises were raided on July 25 and ghee, cottage cheese and other products made from adulterated milk were seized for violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

The state government is currently cracking down on manufacture and trade of adulterated food products, especially that of milk and products made from adulterated milk.

