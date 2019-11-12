Take the pledge to vote

Two Children Among 12 Dead as Passenger Vehicle Falls into Gorge in J&K's Doda

The vehicle was headed for Gowa village of Marmat from Kleeni when the driver lost control while negotiating a blind curve and the vehicle fell into the gorge around 3.25 pm.

PTI

November 12, 2019
Two Children Among 12 Dead as Passenger Vehicle Falls into Gorge in J&K's Doda
Jammu:, Nov 12 (PTI) Twelve people were killed and four more were injured on Tuesday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said.

The accident took place near the Marmat area of the hilly district, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Mumtaz Ahmad told PTI.

Two children were among those killed in the accident, the officer said.

The injured were rescued and admitted to hospital, he said.

Officials said the vehicle was headed for Gowa village of Marmat from Kleeni when the driver lost control while negotiating a blind curve and the vehicle fell into the gorge around 3.25 pm.

A rescue operation is underway, they said.

