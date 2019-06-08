Fire at Faridabad Cloth Warehouse Spreads to Adjoining School, Kills 2 Children & Teacher

Faridabad: A massive fire broke out at a private school in Faridabad's Dabua Colony on Saturday, killing two children and a teacher.

According to a report in The Tribune, the three deceased were got suffocated owing to dense smoke and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed. As summer vacations were on, there were no students in the schools.

"Fire dept is here, situation now under control, we'll ascertain the cause of fire," news agency ANI quoted police as saying.

The incident comes days after a massive fire at a coaching centre in Surat killed 22 students, including 18 girls.

In the wake of the Surat fire tragedy, the Delhi government had also directed the city's fire department to take immediate action for "closing down" coaching institutes operating above the fourth floor in buildings in violation of fire safety norms.

Aspirants from across India come to the national capital to prepare for competitive exams. Areas like Laxmi Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Kalu Sarai, Ber Sarai, Jia Sarai, Munirka and Karol Bagh are home to several coaching centres.