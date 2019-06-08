Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fire at Faridabad Cloth Warehouse Spreads to Adjoining School, Kills 2 Children & Teacher

The three deceased were got suffocated owing to dense smoke and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed.

News18.com

Updated:June 8, 2019, 2:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fire at Faridabad Cloth Warehouse Spreads to Adjoining School, Kills 2 Children & Teacher
A massive fire broke out at a private school in Faridabad's Dabua Colony
Loading...

Faridabad: A massive fire broke out at a private school in Faridabad's Dabua Colony on Saturday, killing two children and a teacher.

According to a report in The Tribune, the three deceased were got suffocated owing to dense smoke and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed. As summer vacations were on, there were no students in the schools.

"Fire dept is here, situation now under control, we'll ascertain the cause of fire," news agency ANI quoted police as saying.

The incident comes days after a massive fire at a coaching centre in Surat killed 22 students, including 18 girls.

In the wake of the Surat fire tragedy, the Delhi government had also directed the city's fire department to take immediate action for "closing down" coaching institutes operating above the fourth floor in buildings in violation of fire safety norms.

Aspirants from across India come to the national capital to prepare for competitive exams. Areas like Laxmi Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Kalu Sarai, Ber Sarai, Jia Sarai, Munirka and Karol Bagh are home to several coaching centres.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram