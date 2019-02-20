LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Two Children Among Five Killed as Car Collides With Truck in Chandigarh

All the five people were returning from Delhi to their village Kasni in Chandigarh's Jhajjar after attending a marriage when their car collided with a truck. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Chandigarh: Five persons, including four of a family, were killed when their car collided with a truck near Raiya village in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Wednesday morning, police said. Among those killed were a couple and their two minor children, a Jhajjar Police official said.

All the five people were returning from Delhi to their village Kasni in Jhajjar after attending a marriage, he said. He said there were light rains in the area where the accident occurred. The truck driver fled after the accident and a case has been registered in this connection, the police officer said.
