Two Children Among Five Killed as Car Collides With Truck in Chandigarh
All the five people were returning from Delhi to their village Kasni in Chandigarh's Jhajjar after attending a marriage when their car collided with a truck. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Chandigarh: Five persons, including four of a family, were killed when their car collided with a truck near Raiya village in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Wednesday morning, police said. Among those killed were a couple and their two minor children, a Jhajjar Police official said.
All the five people were returning from Delhi to their village Kasni in Jhajjar after attending a marriage, he said. He said there were light rains in the area where the accident occurred. The truck driver fled after the accident and a case has been registered in this connection, the police officer said.
