Two Children Die After Falling in Open Drains in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
One of the victims was a 3-year-old girl who fell into an open drain while playing.
Representative image. (Reuters/Jonathan Alcorn)
New Delhi: The body of a missing boy was recovered from a drain in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday morning, police said.
The boy was missing since February 8 and a case was registered in this regard after his parents approached police, they said.
The body was recovered from a drain near the child's house on Saturday morning, a senior police officer said, adding that the cause of death could be drowning.
In another incident, a three-year-old girl died after she fell in an open drain while playing in Jahangirpuri area. The incident took place at around 3 pm on Friday, police said.
The girl was playing near an open drain and accidentally fell into it in the presence of her mother who is a rag picker, an officer said. With the help of locals, the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead, he added.
