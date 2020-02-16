Two Children Die After Falling in Open Drains in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi: The body of a missing boy was recovered from a drain in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday morning, police said.

The boy was missing since February 8 and a case was registered in this regard after his parents approached police, they said.

The body was recovered from a drain near the child's house on Saturday morning, a senior police officer said, adding that the cause of death could be drowning.

In another incident, a three-year-old girl died after she fell in an open drain while playing in Jahangirpuri area. The incident took place at around 3 pm on Friday, police said.

The girl was playing near an open drain and accidentally fell into it in the presence of her mother who is a rag picker, an officer said. With the help of locals, the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead, he added.

