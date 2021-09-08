Two Children Drown, Woman Hurt After Being Pushed into Well Over Suspected Affair in MP

A 35-year-old woman and her two children were pushed into a well by a woman, who suspected the former of having an illicit affair in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Wednesday. While the children died, their mother sustained injuries in the incident that took place near Kanhegaon village, about 45 km from the district headquarters, on Tuesday, an official said.

The accused Pinki Kumre (38) pushed the victim, who was returning home from a weekly market in Chicholi with her two children a one-and-a-half-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy, sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Mahendra Singh Meena said. When the victim reached the well, which did not have a parapet wall, the accused, who was hiding there, pushed her in along with her baby daughter who was being carried at the time, he said, adding that the woman proceeded to throw the boy into the well. Kumre then saw that the victim had gotten entangled in a shrub inside the well and was holding onto her baby, and she then hurled some stones at the woman, causing the child to slip out of her hands and drown, he said.

Villagers alerted the police, who fished out the children after pumping out water from the well, he said. Following her arrest, the accused claimed that she had attacked the victim, as the latter was having an affair with her husband, the SDOP said. The victim is undergoing treatment for her injuries, and further probe is underway, he added.

