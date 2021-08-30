Two Children from Amreli Suffering From Rare LGMD Disease, Families Seek Help

Three cases of Spinal Muscular Atrophy have been reported in Gujarat recently. In which a child named Dhairyaraj has been treated after getting Rs 16 crore via crowdfunding. Another child, Vivan Vadher, died before Rs 16 crore could be collected. Recently, a child named Parth Pawar from Bharuch came across the news of having the same disease. Now, two more children from Babra taluka (Amreli district) have been diagnosed with this rare disease called limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD).

In this disease, the lower part of the waist gradually stops working. The parents of both the children have appealed to the government for help in getting treatment.

Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy begins to appear in a child after the age of six. In which the body organs gradually stop working. Unfortunately, his family has not yet been able to find a cure for the disease. The physical condition of these children is deteriorating day by day. Six-and-a-half-year-old Rishabh Tank and eight-year-old Happin Dabasara have got the same disease.

Rishabh, son of Jayabhai and Manishaben Tank, was growing up like a healthy child eighty months ago. But suddenly there was trouble in his legs, which began to grow slowly. Today, with great difficulty the child can walk. Rishabh cannot stand on his own if he sits somewhere. According to his parents, they have tried their best to give treatment for the child but have not been successful.

Tears do not dry from the eyes of Rishabh’s grandfather Dineshbhai Tank and grandmother Labhuben Tank. To treat Rishabh, Rajkot doctor Tarun Gondalia sent the family to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai and a hospital in Bengaluru. However, doctors at both hospitals said there was no cure for the disease.

The second child, Happin Dabsara, is a resident of Pithadiya village in the Bagasara taluka. He is living at his maternal uncle’s house. Happin is eight years old. A year ago, he too was living life like a normal child. The lower part of his waist has been slowly stopped working in the last year. The family does not have the money to treat this child.

According to an estimate, there are 150 such cases in Gujarat. This is a disease in which the baby’s lower back slowly stops working. In this disease, the child is confined to a wheelchair at the age of 6-7 years. At the age of 18-20, he falls on the ventilator and then dies.

