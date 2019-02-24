Two Children Killed After Car Collides with Truck in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two children were killed and three of their family members injured when their car collided with a truck here on the Kandhla-Muzaffarnagar Road, police said on Sunday.They said the incident happened Saturday evening near Tawli village when the victims were travelling to Muzaffarnagar from Baghpat.Police identified the two deceased as 4-year-old Mahid and two-year-old Hanik.Police said the injured were shifted to a hospital. The truck drive has gone absconding after the incident, they said.