Two Children Killed After Car Collides with Truck in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Police said the incident happened Saturday evening near Tawli village when the victims were travelling to Muzaffarnagar from Baghpat.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2019, 10:39 PM IST
Two Children Killed After Car Collides with Truck in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Muzaffarnagar: Two children were killed and three of their family members injured when their car collided with a truck here on the Kandhla-Muzaffarnagar Road, police said on Sunday.

They said the incident happened Saturday evening near Tawli village when the victims were travelling to Muzaffarnagar from Baghpat.

Police identified the two deceased as 4-year-old Mahid and two-year-old Hanik.

Police said the injured were shifted to a hospital. The truck drive has gone absconding after the incident, they said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
