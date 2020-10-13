Two Children Killed, Their Kid Brother Injured After Being Hit by Car in Delhi's Model Town

Two sisters, aged seven and four, died, while their minor brother and a 55-year-old family friend sustained injuries when they were hit by an unidentified car while crossing a road in northwest Delhi's Model Town, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place on Monday night near Gurduwara Nanak Piao on GT Road, they added.

According to the police, Jaspal Singh, his wife, three children and friend Milap Singh were going to visit an acquaintance in a car. On the way, they stopped at a CNG station opposite Gurudwara Nanak Pio. Milap Singh got out of the vehicle and proceeded to cross GT Road along with Jaspal Singh's three children when the accident took place, they added.

The offending vehicle and its driver are yet to be traced, the police said, adding that they are looking at CCTV footage from the adjoining areas to identify the vehicle and ascertain the sequence of the accident. "We got a PCR call at Model Town police station around 11.49 pm about an accident near Gurduwara Nanak Piao by some unknown vehicle. On enquiry, it surfaced that the accident happened while Milap Singh was crossing the road with the three children of his friend Jaspal Singh on GT Road. All four persons, including Milap Singh and three children, got injured in the accident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Initially, two injured children were admitted to Pentamed hospital by their parents and subsequently referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, while Milap Singh and a four-year-old girl child were hospitalised by the PCR vehicle in Trauma Centre, Civil Line, and referred to Safdarjung hospital, the officer said. During treatment, the seven-year-old girl admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and her four-year-old sister admitted to Safdarjung hospital succumbed to injuries, she said.

Milap Singh and the six-year-old injured boy are still undergoing treatment, Ayra said. A case under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code has been registered, and efforts are being made to locate the vehicle, the police said.