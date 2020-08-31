Two Children, Minimum Education Levels: UP Mulls Restrictions for Contesting Panchayat Polls

The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh is mulling to bring changes to the candidature in Panchayat polls, sources said.

The government might impose restrictions on candidates having more than two children to contest in the three-tier Panchayat polls. Along with this, there could be a minimum educational qualification for candidates willing to contest the polls, sources informed. Authorities have also suggested that educational qualification for women and reserved category in Gram Panchayat elections could be up to Class 8, while other candidates might have to be at least intermediate pass to contest the election of District Panchayat member.

Meanwhile, the government has agreed on the minimum educational qualification of high school pass for women and reserved category of Zila Panchayat and local Panchayat. The Adityanath government might bring a proposal in the cabinet meeting for amendment of the Panchayati Raj Act soon and the bill is expected to be presented in the next session of the Legislative Assembly.

As per sources, it is expected that the government would implement new law before the preparations for the proposed three-tier panchayat elections are completed in April 2021.

UP Panchayat Polls were scheduled for December 2020 and are now expected to be held in April 2021 due to the ongoing public health crisis.