Two Chinese Engineers Among 3 Killed in Boiler Blast at Haryana Factory

The welding works were underway on the boiler on Sunday around 4pm when it exploded and caught fire, leaving the welder and the two engineers dead.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
Two Chinese Engineers Among 3 Killed in Boiler Blast at Haryana Factory
Image for representation only.
Gurgaon: Three persons, including two Chinese nationals, were killed when a boiler exploded at a pharmaceutical raw material manufacturing unit in Rojka Meo Industrial Area in Haryana's Mewat, police said Monday.

"The two Chinese nationals were working in the company as senior engineer and production engineer. The other person who died in the incident was a welder," said Sangeeta Kalia, Mewat's Superintendent of Police.

She said welding works were underway on the boiler on Sunday around 4pm when it exploded and caught fire, leaving the welder and the two engineers dead.

After the incident, five fire tenders were sent to put out the fire.

Kalia said a case of negligence has been registered against two company officials and further investigations were on.

"Even 24 hours after the incident took place, the company has failed to provide us with any document related to the boiler to establish whether its inspection had been carried out in the past or the record about its maintenance. All these things are mandatory under the provisions contained in the Indian Boilers (Amendment) Act, 2007," she said.

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi has been informed about the deaths in the incident, the officer said.
