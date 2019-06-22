Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Two Chinese Men Held for Entering IGI Airport on Fake Tickets to See off Their Friend

The two, holding Chinese passports, were stopped and questioned as exiting the terminal area is not normally permitted, the official said.

PTI

Updated:June 22, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Chinese Men Held for Entering IGI Airport on Fake Tickets to See off Their Friend
File photo of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Loading...

New Delhi: Two Chinese men have been apprehended at the Delhi Airport for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said Saturday.

Zhang Peng and Zuo Wei were apprehended late Friday night by CISF personnel as they were roaming in the terminal area suspiciously and attempting to leave the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the official said.

The two, holding Chinese passports, were stopped and questioned as exiting the terminal area is not normally permitted, the official said.

The men told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that they used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off their friend, who was travelling to Guangzhou in China, he said.

The Chinese nationals were handed over to the police, the official said.

Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the aviation rules.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram