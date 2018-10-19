GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two Chinese Women Arrested for Smuggling Shawls Worth Rs 45 Lakh at Delhi Airport

The women – aged 41 years and 39 years respectively – were intercepted on Thursday when they were proceeding to board a flight from Delhi to Shanghai, an official statement said.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2018, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Chinese Women Arrested for Smuggling Shawls Worth Rs 45 Lakh at Delhi Airport
File photo of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Loading...
New Delhi: Two Chinese women have been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle out 'Shahtoosh' shawls at Delhi airport, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

A Shahtoosh shawl is made from the hair of 'Tibetan Antelope' or 'Chiru' (pantholops hodgsonii) – a medium-sized bovid native to the Ladakh region and the Tibetan plateau.

The women – aged 41 years and 39 years respectively – were intercepted on Thursday when they were proceeding to board a flight from Delhi to Shanghai, the statement said.

"Fifteen Shahtoosh shawls were seized by the customs officers from their checked in baggage, following which they were arrested," it said, adding that "international trade in these products is strictly prohibited".

The market value of the seized shawls, the statement said, is estimated to be Rs 45 lakh.

Tibetan Antelopes are accorded one of the highest levels of protection in India, as well as internationally, through relevant wildlife norms.

It is estimated that fewer than 1,50,000 mature individuals are left in the wild, having become endangered due to poaching. They are hunted for their soft and warm wool.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...