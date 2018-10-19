English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Chinese Women Arrested for Smuggling Shawls Worth Rs 45 Lakh at Delhi Airport
The women – aged 41 years and 39 years respectively – were intercepted on Thursday when they were proceeding to board a flight from Delhi to Shanghai, an official statement said.
File photo of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Loading...
New Delhi: Two Chinese women have been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle out 'Shahtoosh' shawls at Delhi airport, according to an official statement issued on Friday.
A Shahtoosh shawl is made from the hair of 'Tibetan Antelope' or 'Chiru' (pantholops hodgsonii) – a medium-sized bovid native to the Ladakh region and the Tibetan plateau.
The women – aged 41 years and 39 years respectively – were intercepted on Thursday when they were proceeding to board a flight from Delhi to Shanghai, the statement said.
"Fifteen Shahtoosh shawls were seized by the customs officers from their checked in baggage, following which they were arrested," it said, adding that "international trade in these products is strictly prohibited".
The market value of the seized shawls, the statement said, is estimated to be Rs 45 lakh.
Tibetan Antelopes are accorded one of the highest levels of protection in India, as well as internationally, through relevant wildlife norms.
It is estimated that fewer than 1,50,000 mature individuals are left in the wild, having become endangered due to poaching. They are hunted for their soft and warm wool.
A Shahtoosh shawl is made from the hair of 'Tibetan Antelope' or 'Chiru' (pantholops hodgsonii) – a medium-sized bovid native to the Ladakh region and the Tibetan plateau.
The women – aged 41 years and 39 years respectively – were intercepted on Thursday when they were proceeding to board a flight from Delhi to Shanghai, the statement said.
"Fifteen Shahtoosh shawls were seized by the customs officers from their checked in baggage, following which they were arrested," it said, adding that "international trade in these products is strictly prohibited".
The market value of the seized shawls, the statement said, is estimated to be Rs 45 lakh.
Tibetan Antelopes are accorded one of the highest levels of protection in India, as well as internationally, through relevant wildlife norms.
It is estimated that fewer than 1,50,000 mature individuals are left in the wild, having become endangered due to poaching. They are hunted for their soft and warm wool.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Style Evolution of Alia Bhatt Over the Years
- Video of Women Doing Garba in Mumbai Local Has Everyone Impressed, Including Piyush Goyal
- Fox Star Suspends Mukesh Chhabra as Director of 'Kizzie Aur Manny' Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
- Pakistani Poet's Daughter has to Drive Taxi to Make Ends Meet
- Spiders, Man: Lake Gets Caught in Kilometer-Large Web; Scary Pics Included
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...