1-min read

Two Civilians Abducted, Killed by LeT Militants in Kashmir's Bandipora

Militants barged into the houses of Ghulam Hassan Dar alias Hassan Rassa and Bashir Ahmad Dar - both residents of Gulshan Mohalla, Shahgund Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district — last night and abducted them, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2018, 8:36 AM IST
Two Civilians Abducted, Killed by LeT Militants in Kashmir's Bandipora
Representative image.
Srinagar: Two persons were abducted and later shot dead allegedly by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Militants barged into the houses of Ghulam Hassan Dar alias Hassan Rassa and Bashir Ahmad Dar - both residents of Gulshan Mohalla, Shahgund Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district — last night and abducted them, a police official said.

"At about 3:30 am today, the militants shot both of them dead," he said.

The bodies were found by the locals near a mosque at Raheem Dar Mohalla, Shahgund, the official said.

Hassan (45) was reportedly an uncle of Ahmed (26) — a driver by profession.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the involvement of outlawed terror outfit LeT in the incident," the official said.

"A case has been registered and investigations taken up," he said.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
