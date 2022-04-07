Two Civilians Injured As Army Opens Fire Amid Altercation in J&K's Handwara

Two civilians got bullet injuries in the leg when the army opened fire on a group of people who objected to making a video of afternoon prayers in the Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday. Police sources and witnesses said as people were entering a mosque in the main area of Handwara, the army soldiers were shooting their video. There was firing and two civilians were injured and sustained bullet wounds in the leg.

“Some people objected to the shooting of the video and it soon turned into an altercation between army and civilians,” an official said, adding, that during the altercation an accidental fire hit two persons in the leg.

The injured identified as Abdul Ahad Mir from Rajwar and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi from Handwara, have been hospitalized. Both are said to be stable. The area remains tense.

So far, neither the army nor police have given out their side of the story.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.