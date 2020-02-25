Two Civilians Injured in Pak Shelling Along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu: Two civilians were injured as the Pakistan Army shelled forward posts and civilians areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The shelling and firing has triggered panic in border areas in the district, they said.

Pakistani troops lobbed mortars and fired from small arms targeting Kirni, Qasba and Shahpura areas along the LoC, the officials said, adding two civilians suffered injuries due to splinters.

On last Friday, at least seven residential buildings were damaged in heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Shahpur, Dokri and Qasba areas in Poonch.

The Indian Army gave a befitting response to silence the Pakistani guns, the officials said.

