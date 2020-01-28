Take the pledge to vote

Two Class 10 Students Killed in Road Crash in Greater Noida

The car driver and another passenger sitting on the front seat were injured in the accident that occurred at around 4.30 pm in Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 9:57 PM IST
Two Class 10 Students Killed in Road Crash in Greater Noida
Noida: Two Class 10 students were killed on Tuesday after a car they boarded while returning from school crashed in Greater Noida, police said.

The car driver and another passenger sitting on the front seat were injured in the accident that occurred at around 4.30 pm in Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, they said.

The deceased, both aged around 16 years, were returning home in Kishorepur from school when they hitched a ride on a Honda City car being driven by a man from their village, a police official told PTI.

He said the car was overspeeding when the driver lost control and veered off the road, hitting a tree near a farmland. The injured have been hospitalised, he added.

Uttar Pradesh had reported 22,256 deaths in 2018 in road crashes, with the state contributing the maximum 14.7 per cent such fatalities in the country, according to a central government data.

The same data revealed that over 64 per cent of road crashes occurred due to overspeeding of vehicles.

