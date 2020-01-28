Two Class 10 Students Killed in Road Crash in Greater Noida
The car driver and another passenger sitting on the front seat were injured in the accident that occurred at around 4.30 pm in Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said.
Representative image.
Noida: Two Class 10 students were killed on Tuesday after a car they boarded while returning from school crashed in Greater Noida, police said.
The car driver and another passenger sitting on the front seat were injured in the accident that occurred at around 4.30 pm in Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, they said.
The deceased, both aged around 16 years, were returning home in Kishorepur from school when they hitched a ride on a Honda City car being driven by a man from their village, a police official told PTI.
He said the car was overspeeding when the driver lost control and veered off the road, hitting a tree near a farmland. The injured have been hospitalised, he added.
Uttar Pradesh had reported 22,256 deaths in 2018 in road crashes, with the state contributing the maximum 14.7 per cent such fatalities in the country, according to a central government data.
The same data revealed that over 64 per cent of road crashes occurred due to overspeeding of vehicles.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled for Grammy Dress, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Defends Her
- Cardi B Looks Like Nemesis Nicki Minaj After Surgery, Feel Trolls
- Nick Jonas Fans Can't Stop Stanning Over Food Stuck in His Teeth During Grammy Gig
- AI That Studied Photos Say Women May Look Up to 3 Years Younger With Nose Surgery
- Jadeja Takes a Cheeky Dig at Sanjay Manjrekar After His 'Player of the Match' Tweet