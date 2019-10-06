Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar Double-decker Train Derail Near Moradabad, No Injuries Reported

According to initial reports, the derailment took place between Katghar and Moradabad station at level crossing no 415. There were no injuries reported.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar Double-decker Train Derail Near Moradabad, No Injuries Reported
12583 Lucknow to Anand Vihar train derailed between Katghar and Moradabad station. Photo of the derailed wheels

New Delhi: Two coaches of the Lucknow-Anand Vihar double-decker train derailed near Moradabad station on Sunday, officials said, adding that there were no injuries so far.

According to initial reports the derailment took place between Katghar and Moradabad station at level crossing no 415.

No injuries have been reported so far, Northern Railways PRO Deepak Kumar said. The fifth and eighth coach of the train were derailed at 10:15 am, he said. A medical train was also spotted at the site of the incident.

"First priority...safety of passengers....the passengers will be shifted to front portion of the train and train will be moved to Moradabad," Kumar said.

Authorities have also arranged a bus at the site and one at Moradabad. The train will also be moved to Delhi at the earliest.

The lines between Moradabad and Katghar station are twin single line so both up and down traffic will be restored soon.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram