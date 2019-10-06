Two Coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar Double-decker Train Derail Near Moradabad, No Injuries Reported
According to initial reports, the derailment took place between Katghar and Moradabad station at level crossing no 415. There were no injuries reported.
12583 Lucknow to Anand Vihar train derailed between Katghar and Moradabad station. Photo of the derailed wheels
New Delhi: Two coaches of the Lucknow-Anand Vihar double-decker train derailed near Moradabad station on Sunday, officials said, adding that there were no injuries so far.
According to initial reports the derailment took place between Katghar and Moradabad station at level crossing no 415.
No injuries have been reported so far, Northern Railways PRO Deepak Kumar said. The fifth and eighth coach of the train were derailed at 10:15 am, he said. A medical train was also spotted at the site of the incident.
"First priority...safety of passengers....the passengers will be shifted to front portion of the train and train will be moved to Moradabad," Kumar said.
Authorities have also arranged a bus at the site and one at Moradabad. The train will also be moved to Delhi at the earliest.
The lines between Moradabad and Katghar station are twin single line so both up and down traffic will be restored soon.
(With Inputs from PTI)
