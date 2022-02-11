CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two CoBRA Jawans Injured in Jharkhand IED Blast, Airlifted to Ranchi for Treatment

The blast occurred in extremist-hit Bulbul-Peshrar area. (Representational Image: PTI)

Locals claimed extremist activities have increased in the region over the past few months.

Two CoBRA jawans suffered serious injuries in an IED blast in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district and were airlifted to Ranchi, a police officer said on Friday. The blast occurred in extremist-hit Bulbul-Peshrar area when a joint team of the CRPF — of which CoBRA is a special operation unit — and the Jharkhand Police were engaged in an operation against Maoists.

“CoBRA jawans Dileep Kumar and Narayan Das were injured in an IED blast in Bulbul-Peshrar area during an anti-extremist drive," Officer-in-charge, Peshrar Police Station, Rishi Kumar, told PTI. The jawans, both in their 40s, were flown to Ranchi in a chopper, he said.

Locals claimed extremist activities have increased in the region over the past few months. Some of them also said that they had been living in fear.

According to Kumar, a search operation to nab the rebels in the district was underway.

