Two College Students Shot Dead in Chandigarh by Unidentified Gunmen, Another Escapes Unhurt

Police suspect it could be a case of old rivalry, but the case was being investigated from all angles.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
Chandigarh: Two college students from Haryana were shot dead by unidentified assailants at their rented accommodation in Sector 15 area here, police said on Thursday.

The victims, both in their early twenties, have been identified as Ajay, a student of a private university, and Vineet, who was attending a government college here, Superintendent of Police (Central) Ram Gopal said.

The incident took place late Wednesday night when the victims were with their friend Mohit on the second floor of the building, Gopal said.

The victims were taken to PGIMER where they died, Gopal said.

Mohit, who managed to escape unhurt, was being quizzed by the police.

The police officer said a case has been registered and further investigation is on. CCTV footage was also being scanned, he said.

Police suspect it could be a case of old rivalry, but the case was being investigated from all angles.

Notably, the area where the incident took place lies close to Panjab University and has a sizeable number of college students living on rent.

