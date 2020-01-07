English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Two Complaints Alleging Poll Code Violation by TV Channel Received by Delhi CEO
The Election Commission had on Monday afternoon announced that Delhi Assembly polls would be held on February 8 and counting on February 11, bringing into force the model code of conduct.
Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh.
New Delhi: Two complaints alleging violation of poll code by a TV channel have been received by the Delhi CEO Office, officials said on Tuesday. Both complaints have been filed by some BJP leaders, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told reporters, in response to a question.
