Two Complaints Alleging Poll Code Violation by TV Channel Received by Delhi CEO

New Delhi: Two complaints alleging violation of poll code by a TV channel have been received by the Delhi CEO Office, officials said on Tuesday. Both complaints have been filed by some BJP leaders, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told reporters, in response to a question.

The Election Commission had on Monday afternoon announced that Delhi Assembly polls would be held on February 8 and counting on February 11, bringing into force the model code of conduct.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.