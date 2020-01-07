Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two Complaints Alleging Poll Code Violation by TV Channel Received by Delhi CEO

The Election Commission had on Monday afternoon announced that Delhi Assembly polls would be held on February 8 and counting on February 11, bringing into force the model code of conduct.

Updated:January 7, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
Two Complaints Alleging Poll Code Violation by TV Channel Received by Delhi CEO
Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh.

New Delhi: Two complaints alleging violation of poll code by a TV channel have been received by the Delhi CEO Office, officials said on Tuesday. Both complaints have been filed by some BJP leaders, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told reporters, in response to a question.

The Election Commission had on Monday afternoon announced that Delhi Assembly polls would be held on February 8 and counting on February 11, bringing into force the model code of conduct.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

