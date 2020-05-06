INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Two Constables Test Positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai

For representation: Police officials get sanitised after dispersing a crowd of migrant workers from outside the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai. (Reuters)

For representation: Police officials get sanitised after dispersing a crowd of migrant workers from outside the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai. (Reuters)

The swab reports of two constables, attached to the Kurla police station, came out positive on Tuesday and the duo has been quarantined, an official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 6:16 PM IST
Share this:

Mumbai: Two police constables have tested positive for COVID-19 in the eastern suburb of Kurla here, police said on Wednesday.

The swab reports of two constables, attached to the Kurla police station, came out positive on Tuesday and the duo has been quarantined, an official said.

Both policemen were in their 40s and one of them lives in Airoli, while the other resides at the police colony in Nehru Nagar, he said.

Expressing concern about the rise in coronavirus cases in the police department, a constable, on condition of anonymity, said, "We are worried about our families. Who knows how many people had come in contact with the infected policemen? Several personnel above the age of 50 are still working."

Meanwhile, senior inspector Dattatray Shinde of Kurla police station said, "It is true that policemen above 50 years are still working, but we have relieved those above 55 from duty."

The BMC will decide whether to screen other staffers at Kurla police station, he added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading