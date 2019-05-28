English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Cops Arrested as Video of 5 Faridabad Policemen Belting a Woman Goes Viral 7 Months Later
A police spokesman said the incident took place in October last year, but at the time it was not reported to the police by the victim.
Representational Image.
Loading...
Chandigarh: Two special police officers have been arrested after a video of a woman allegedly being beaten by members of Faridabad Police went viral on social media. Three other accused are yet to be arrested.
An FIR, under various provisions of IPC pertaining to wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, was lodged against the five accused — three Special Police Officers and two head constables — in Faridabad on Monday, a police spokesman said.
Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, Sanjay Kumar had on Monday ordered the suspension of head constables Baldev and Rohit, and the dismissal of three SPOs Krishan, Harpal and Dinesh. The last two were arrested on Tuesday.
A case was registered against them in Adarsh Nagar Police Station, Faridabad.
The spokesman said the incident took place in October last year, but at the time it was not reported to the police by the victim.
The video of the alleged incident went viral in the last couple of days after which police got details of the incident verified, he said.
The matter was also brought to the notice of Haryana police on Monday by the State Women Commission which took strong view of the incident.
The spokesman police was making efforts to trace the victim.
"After contact is established, her statement would be recorded for further investigation," he said.
He said Haryana Police is committed towards safety and security of women and would not hesitate to take the strictest possible action even against its own personnel in case they indulge in an unlawful act.
An FIR, under various provisions of IPC pertaining to wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, was lodged against the five accused — three Special Police Officers and two head constables — in Faridabad on Monday, a police spokesman said.
Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, Sanjay Kumar had on Monday ordered the suspension of head constables Baldev and Rohit, and the dismissal of three SPOs Krishan, Harpal and Dinesh. The last two were arrested on Tuesday.
A case was registered against them in Adarsh Nagar Police Station, Faridabad.
The spokesman said the incident took place in October last year, but at the time it was not reported to the police by the victim.
The video of the alleged incident went viral in the last couple of days after which police got details of the incident verified, he said.
The matter was also brought to the notice of Haryana police on Monday by the State Women Commission which took strong view of the incident.
The spokesman police was making efforts to trace the victim.
"After contact is established, her statement would be recorded for further investigation," he said.
He said Haryana Police is committed towards safety and security of women and would not hesitate to take the strictest possible action even against its own personnel in case they indulge in an unlawful act.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Too Pure
- Salman Khan Dances and Lifts a Child Contestant on Super Dancer 3 Sets During Bharat Promotions, See Pics
- After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue
- Tom Holland Has Taken It Upon Himself to Give Out Spider-Man Far From Home Spoilers, Latest One is Huge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results