1-min read

Two Cops Arrested as Video of 5 Faridabad Policemen Belting a Woman Goes Viral 7 Months Later

A police spokesman said the incident took place in October last year, but at the time it was not reported to the police by the victim.

News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
Two Cops Arrested as Video of 5 Faridabad Policemen Belting a Woman Goes Viral 7 Months Later
Representational Image.
Loading...
Chandigarh: Two special police officers have been arrested after a video of a woman allegedly being beaten by members of Faridabad Police went viral on social media. Three other accused are yet to be arrested.

An FIR, under various provisions of IPC pertaining to wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, was lodged against the five accused — three Special Police Officers and two head constables — in Faridabad on Monday, a police spokesman said.

Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, Sanjay Kumar had on Monday ordered the suspension of head constables Baldev and Rohit, and the dismissal of three SPOs Krishan, Harpal and Dinesh. The last two were arrested on Tuesday.

A case was registered against them in Adarsh Nagar Police Station, Faridabad.

The spokesman said the incident took place in October last year, but at the time it was not reported to the police by the victim.

The video of the alleged incident went viral in the last couple of days after which police got details of the incident verified, he said.

The matter was also brought to the notice of Haryana police on Monday by the State Women Commission which took strong view of the incident.

The spokesman police was making efforts to trace the victim.

"After contact is established, her statement would be recorded for further investigation," he said.

He said Haryana Police is committed towards safety and security of women and would not hesitate to take the strictest possible action even against its own personnel in case they indulge in an unlawful act.
Loading...
