Two Cops, Civilians Killed as Militants Open Fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore Town

Two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others injured on Saturday when militants opened fire targeting security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Militants fired upon a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police near Main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir district around noon, they said.

The officials said in the firing, two police personnel and two civilians were killed. At least three others, including a policeman, were injured in the attack, they said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital from where the injured policeman was taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital here, the officials added. The security forces have cordoned off the area and further details are awaited, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the incident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“Strongly condemn the terror attack on civilians and security personnel at Sopore, Baramulla. My sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. Praying for the early recovery of injured. The perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity. Such despicable & cowardly act will not go unpunished," he said in a tweet.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, too, denounced the militant attack on security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district. “Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the deceased," Abdullah said.

The former chief minister was reacting to the militant attack on security forces in Sopore that has left two police personnel and two civilians dead and several others injured.

