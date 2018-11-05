Two Cops Beat to Death Man for Playing Loud Music in Maharashtra

Two police constables were booked for allegedly beating a tractor driver to death for playing loud music in Maharashtra's Solapur district, an official said on Monday.According to the official, Pradip Kute (24) was driving his tractor to a sugar factory in Madha Sunday evening when he was stopped by constables Dashrath Kumbhar and Dipak Kshirsagar near Manegaon police post.They admonished Kute for playing loud music and beat him up, following which he fell unconscious, he said. Kute was rushed to a nearby hospital by the two constables but doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said.Madha police initially took it as a case of accidental death but Kute's kin, including his parents who rushed there from their native Bhum tehsil in Osmanabad district, protested in front of the police station.They also brought Kute's dead body to Madha police station in protest following which senior officials intervened and a case of murder was registered against Kumbhar and Kshirsagar early Monday.He said the cause of death would be known only after police get Kute's post mortem report.