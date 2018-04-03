Two Cops Booked in Madhya Pradesh Over Killing of Protester During Bharat Bandh

Madhya Pradesh police filed an FIR against two of its own officers in Bhind on Tuesday in connection with the death of one person during Monday’s Bharat Bandh and related violence.“A complaint was received against two constables in Bhind in connection with the death of Mahavir Rajwat who had suffered gunshot on Monday and died later,” IG (Law & Order) Makrand Deuskar said.He added that facts as mentioned by the police initially and as has emerged in the subsequent probe are different.Police said the matter is under investigation and more details were awaited, adding that a case under Section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder) has been registered against the concerned policemen.Meanwhile, the Deuskar claimed that another dead body has been recovered from a farmland in Mehgaon town in Bhind district on Tuesday morning. The man identified as Dasrath Jatav, aged around 45, presumably died due to injuries caused by lathis.“Further probe into his death is on and details are awaited.”The officer, however, claimed that it has emerged that the youth, Rahul Pathak, died in gunfire in Morena and was assaulted owing to some personal enmity with a person named Ramu Gurjar, who has now been arrested.“As Rahul Pathak’s death is not connected to the Bharat Bandh violence, we are counting the total number of casualties as seven.”Pathak had suffered bullet wounds during Monday’s violence in Morena as he was passing by the area where protests were on.The senior officer, however, declined to comment on the couple of people who were captured on camera opening fire on protesters in Gwalior and Morena, saying the police’s priority at the time is to bring the law and order situation under control.Videos of some armed men firing on protesters in Gwalior and Morena were doing the rounds on Monday.The IG also fended off queries on the BJP and BSP MLAs siding with bandh supporters in Satna and Agar Malwa, respectively.A total of 29 cases have been lodged in Gwalior, 12 and 10 respectively in Bhind and Morena, he said, adding that the tally could go up later. The last rites of those who died in the violence is still underway in three towns.“The situation was by and large peaceful in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena on Tuesday,” Desukar said.