Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Cops Dismissed from Service for 'Moral Turpitude' as They Extort Money from Couple at Puducherry Lodge

A case was registered against them on Monday 'for their involvement in a case, leading to moral turpitude in a disciplined force', and the two were since dismissed from service with immediate effect, the release said.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 8:37 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Cops Dismissed from Service for 'Moral Turpitude' as They Extort Money from Couple at Puducherry Lodge
Representative image.

Puducherry: Two police constables were dismissed for their alleged involvement in an offence, "amounting to moral turpitude", on Monday.

A release from Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal said an enquiry was conducted following allegations that the two constables — Satheesh Kumar (posted at the Grand Bazaar police station) and Suresh of the India Reserve Battalion (an auxiliary police force in Puducherry) — were involved in a case, amounting to moral turpitude.

It said the two constables were deputed to attend to a call about an altercation at a lodge on March 12. It was alleged that they had extorted money from a couple at the lodge.

A case was registered against them on Monday "for their involvement in a case, leading to moral turpitude in a disciplined force", and the two were since dismissed from service with immediate effect, the release said.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi visited the Grand Bazaar police station earlier in the day, following complaints that the two policemen (who are beat officers) extorted money from the couple.

She asked high-ranking police officers to expedite the enquiry and send the case to the court for trial at the earliest.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram