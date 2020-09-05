INDIA

1-MIN READ

Two Cops in UP's Sitapur Suspended for Taking Bribe from Elderly Person

Uttar Pradesh police

A probe by Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Nagendra Singh has been ordered, they said. The video of the policemen accepting the bribe in the police station premises from an elderly person had gone viral on Friday.

Two policemen were suspended after a video of them purportedly accepting a bribe from an elderly person was shared widely on social media, police said on Saturday.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Superintendent of Police RP Singh suspended Head Constable Jagesh Kumar and Constable Shiv Kumar of Machhreta police station.

