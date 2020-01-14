Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two Cops Suspended for Assaulting a Photojournalist in Goa

The incident took place on Monday when photojournalist Soiru Komarpant, working with a local Marathi daily, was clicking pictures of a brawl between some tourists and an elderly woman.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2020, 2:04 PM IST
Delhi Police
Image for representational purpose. (Reuters)

Panaji, Goa: Two Goa Police personnel have been suspended for allegedly assaulting a photojournalist in Margao town, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when photojournalist Soiru Komarpant, working with a local Marathi daily, was clicking pictures of a brawl between some tourists and an elderly woman near Margao bus stand in South Goa district.

At that time, police driver Ujesh Naik and constable Mahendra Gosavi, attached to Fatorda police station, allegedly manhandled Komarpant, the official said.

A group of journalists later met Superintendent of Police (South) Arvind Gawas and informed him about the incident. Gawas subsequently suspended the two police personnel, the official said.

Goa Forward Party MLA from Fatorda and former state deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai posted a tweet on Monday night to condemn the assault on the journalist by policemen.

