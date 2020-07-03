Two Cops Suspended for Assaulting Men at Police Station in UP's Bulandshahr

Two policemen were suspended on Friday for allegedly assaulting two men after summoning them to a police station in Bulandshahr without a valid reason, a senior official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said he suspended constables Deepak, deployed at the Sikandrabad police station, and Jitendra Tomar, posted at Dial 112 PRV van, with immediate effect.

The policemen allegedly summoned Jagjivam Ram and Pawan, both resident of Sikandrabad town, without any valid reason and then assaulted them, the SSP added.