1-min read

Two Coronavirus Cases Reported in Kerala, Total Cases Up to 401

At least 55,590 people are under observation in the state while 416 are in isolation wards at various hospitals.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2020, 7:37 PM IST
Representative image. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thiruvananthapuram: Two new cases of coronavirus, were reported in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total number to 401, while 13 people were cured, the health department said.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said as of now 270 people have been cured of the deadly virus in the state.

"One infected person is from Kannur and another from Kasaragod. They came from Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

As of now 129 people are under treatment in the state," Shailaja said in a release. At least 55,590 people are under observation in the state while 416 are in isolation wards at various hospitals.

The state has till now sent 19,351 samples for testing. Kannur has 48 positive cases while neighbouring Kasaragod has 42 and Kozhikode, 13.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

