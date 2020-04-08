Two Covid-19 Patients Die in Pune, District Toll Rises to 10
Till Tuesday, eight deaths were reported from Pune. Now, the toll has gone up to 10.
Image for Representation (Image: AP)
Two more people died of coronavirus infection in Pune, taking the toll in the Maharashtra district to 10, officials said on Wednesday.
A 44-year-old man, who was on ventilator support and suffering from uncontrolled diabetes, died at the civic-run Naidu Hospital early Wednesday morning, Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said.
He was admitted to the hospital on April 4. On Tuesday night, he became breathless and was put on ventilator support.
He died on Wednesday after renal failure, Gaikwad said.
Another patient succumbed to the viral disease at the state-run Sassoon Hospital, Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr
Deepak Mhaisekar said.
