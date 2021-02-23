Two Covid-19 Strains Found in Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana; Not Behind Upsurge: Govt
Maharashtra and Kerala are responsible for 75% of the total Covid caseload.
"There are two variants in Maharashtra being talked about - N440K variant and E484K variant. Yes, these variants are there in Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana," said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.
Dr Paul underlined that the behaviour of mutations is being constantly and closely watched in the country and 3,500 strains have been sequenced so far."When we are doing sequencing, we are looking for any abnormal shift in the virus character. We have been watching the mutants. Today, based on the information and as analyzed and understood by a very eminent scientific advisory group of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), we would like to underline the fact that we do not see attribution of mutant strains to the upsurge of the infection being seen in some districts. But this is work in progress. We will continue to watch the situation with full responsibility, Paul said. The SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) was established in December end for laboratory and epidemiological surveillance of circulating strains of SARS-CoV-2 in the country," he underlined.
"A total of 187 individuals have been reported infected with UK strain, six people with South African strain and one with Brazilian strain till date," Dr Paul said.
Bhushan also said that India has inoculated at least 1.17 crore people — 1.04 crore got the first dose and 12.61 lakh the second dose — across the country.
"The active cases continue to be less than 1.50 lakh. If you look at the average of deaths taking place daily, it was 92 last week- a trend of fewer than 100 deaths," Bhushan said in a weekly press briefing.
