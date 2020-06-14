INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Two Crematorium Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus in Thane

For representation only: A relative pays his last respects to a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

For representation only: A relative pays his last respects to a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

They have been admitted to different hospitals in the city for treatment and their family members have been quarantined.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
Share this:

Two employees of a civic crematorium in Thane city of Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Sunday.

They have been admitted to different hospitals in the city for treatment, he said.

"While one of them is a driver of a mortuary van, the other one handles and carries bodies of victims. They were found infected after they got themselves tested," S K Mahavarkar, in-charge of the Thane Municipal Corporation's crematoria, said.

Their family members have been quarantined now, he added.

Meanwhile, the Thane unit chief of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Sachin Shinde, demanded that all the employees working in the city's crematoria should be tested for COVID-19 as they are the high-risk persons who have to handle the bodies, including those of the COVID-19 victims.

"They should also be given good quality PPEs as the kits provided to them presently are of substandard quality," he said.

Share this:
Next Story