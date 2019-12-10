Two CRPF Troopers Killed as Jawan Opens Fire at Colleagues in Jharkhand, Accused Among 2 Injured
The unit was deployed for polls in the state where voting for two phases has been completed and three more are to go.
Representative image.
Ranchi: Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were killed and two injured in an alleged fratricidal incident in Jharkhand, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident took place at the 'charlie' company of the 226th battalion of the force in Bokaro, they said.
An Assistant Commandant-rank officer and an Assistant Sub-Inspector have been killed while two troops have been injured in the fratricidal incident that took place at 9:30 PM on Monday night, they said.
The alleged perpetrator is among the injured, officials said.
The unit was deployed for polls in the state where voting for two phases has been completed and three more are to go.
The injured troops have been evacuated to the state capital.
Senior CRPF and state police officials have rushed to the spot.
"The reason for the incident is not known as of now. An inquiry has been ordered," a senior Central Reserve Police Force officer said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Drag Shows, Books and Films: India's Queer Community Comes Together for First Rainbow Lit Fest
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles
- Bigg Boss 13: When I Met Rashami She Was On Road With No Money, Says Arhaan Khan
- Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Feels Grateful, Shares Snaps of Her Bridal Shower on Social Media
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway