Two Crushed to Death in Vizag as Under-construction Flyover Collapses
Two Crushed to Death in Vizag as Under-construction Flyover Collapses

The flyover was under construction; it collapsed on a truck and a car.

At least two people died after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed over a truck and a car in Anakapalle in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.

More details are awaited.

first published:July 06, 2021, 20:04 IST