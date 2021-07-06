Two Crushed to Death in Vizag as Under-construction Flyover Collapses

At least two people died after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed over a truck and a car in Anakapalle in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.
More details are awaited.
Representational photo.
