Two Customs Officers Involved in Gold Smuggling Cases in Kerala Removed From Service
Both the cases were booked and investigated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, said officials.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Kochi: Two Customs Preventive officers allegedly involved in gold smuggling cases in Kerala were removed from service, a top official said here on Monday.
Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Cochin, Sumit Kumar said he took action against Radhakrishnan B, Superintendent of Customs and Rahul, Inspector of Customs, who were allegedly involved in gold smuggling cases in the state.
Radhakrishnan was involved in attempted smuggling of gold weighing 24998.61 grams having a market value of over Rs 8 crore through Thiruvananthapuram international airport on May 13, 2019, Kumar said.
Rahul was involved in attempted smuggling of gold weighing 11,035.54 grams valued at over Rs 4 crore through international airport on August 19, 2019, the Customs Commissioner added.
Radhakrishnan is currently lodged in Central prison, Thiruvananthapuram after the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau under the Union Finance Ministry issued detention order under COFEPOSA.
Rahul, against whom detention order under COFEPOSA was issued, is absconding.
"Two Customs officers of the Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Cochin, who were involved in gold smuggling cases were removed from service by Sumit Kumar, Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Cochin," an official release said.
Kumar said both the cases were booked and investigated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and while show cause notice under Customs Act 1962 has been issued against Radhakrishnan, investigation is under progress in the other case.
"Both the officers were removed from service, after due process of law under Rule 19 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965," the release said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want Netflix For Just Rs 5 For a Month? You May Get Lucky Ahead of Disney Plus Launch
- Dabboo Ratnani Has This to Say About His Calendar Shoot with Kiara Advani Being Plagiarised
- PM Modi Praises IAF's Use of Bio-Fuel in AN-32 Transport Plane, Says It Will Help Reduce Oil Imports
- Twitter Has Taken Down Some Pro-Mike Bloomberg Profiles Because They Were Spamming Everyone
- Jabra Elite 75t Review: These Wireless Earbuds Are Absolutely Brilliant And Worth Every Penny